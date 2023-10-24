SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The Friends of Fairmount Cemetery Board needs volunteers to help place American flags on the graves of veterans buried at Fairmount cemetery.

There are more than 1,800 service members buried at Fairmount, spanning from its origins in the 1800s up to the present day.

The flag placing will occur at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 5, beginning at the cemetery gazebo. Volunteers do not need to sign up but can contact Martha Elder at 325-656-1705 with any questions.

In addition, the public is invited to the Veterans Commemorative Ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 W. Ave. N.