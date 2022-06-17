SAN ANGELO, Texas — Volunteers from KLST and KSAN in San Angelo helped renovate parts of Safety City of San Angelo on Friday.

Volunteer crews from both news stations started renovations at Safety City on Friday morning, June 17, 2022, as part of Nexstar’s annual Founder’s Day of Caring. Those renovations include the replacement of siding and the painting of multiple buildings, weed removal, and the sanding and painting of rusted fixtures on the property.

According to the nonprofit’s website, Safety City was founded more than 50 years ago to educate San Angelo children about pedestrian, bicycle, traffic, and fire safety. Safety City is operated by members of the San Angelo Fire Department, San Angelo Police Department, and the City of San Angelo Fire Marshall’s Office.