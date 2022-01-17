SAN ANGELO, Texas – As the national blood shortage continues, Vitalant is teaming up with the Sunset Mall to the Sunset Mall Blood Drive on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

According to a release from Vitalant, the continued national blood shortage is further stressing the nation’s fragile healthcare system. All blood types, especially the most transfused blood type O, are critically needed. Vitalant says, “the last thing that hospital patients and staff need to worry about is blood being available when they or their patients need it!”

Mobile blood drives are being cancelled due to the Omicron Covid variant. Truly distressing as mobile blood drives account for 60% of all blood that is collected. Please contact your local Vitalant blood donation center to find out how you can host a blood drive at your church, school or where you work.

The Sunset Mall Blood Drive will be held in the Community Room next to Conn’s on Saturday, January 22nd from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment 877-258-4825 and use Blood Drive Code: sunset mall.

If you’re unable to go to the Sunset Mall Blood drive, donors can also go by Vitalant’s Donation Center on 2020 W. Beauregard. Their hours of operation are:

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thursday: Noon – 7:00 p.m.

Friday and Saturday – 7:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Donors must feel well on the day of their donation. Like the COVID-19 vaccine, there’s no waiting period to donate for those who receive a seasonal flu vaccine if all other eligibility requirements are met.

Call 877-258-4825 to make an appointment to donate. Or go to Vitalant.org or download the Vitalant app

Those who donate will get coupons, courtesy of Chick-Fil-A.

Those who donate in the month of January will be entered into the $5,000 Big Game Giveaway to win one of four, $5,000 prepaid gift cards redeemable by email.*

*For more on the terms and conditions for the Big Game Giveaway, click here.