SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Citizens of San Angelo willing to donate blood can earn a chance to receive a $500 gift card thanks to Vitalant’s “’24 Blood Donation Extravaganza Giveaway.”

Vitalant, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit blood services providers, is partnering with Shannon Medical Center and Tom Green County to incentivize donors to come to the latter pair’s ongoing blood drives.

According to Vitalant, all donors who come to give blood between Jan. 6 and Feb. 10 will be automatically entered into a drawing for a chance to win one of 24 $500 gift cards in the organization’s donor rewards store.

“This is your chance to make an extraordinary impact in the new year and get more chances to win big!” Vitalant said in a recent announcement. “Of course, the real winners are patients who benefit from the lifesaving donations.”

The drives also offer incentives of their own, with both giving away Chick-fil-A coupons to donors. On top of the coupons, those who donate at Shannon’s blood drive will get two movie passes, and those who donate at the Tom Green County blood drive will receive a T-shirt.

Blood donors only need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy. 16- to 22-year-old female donors will need to meet additional height and weight requirements. 16-year-old donors must present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian — go to www.vitalant.org to find the form.

Scheduling an appointment ahead of time is encouraged. Below are the dates, times and locations of the two blood drives:

Shannon South Blood Drive

DATE: Tuesday, Jan. 16

TIME: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m., noon – 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Bloodmobile located near the entrance to the Williams Family Center, 3501 Knickerbocker Road

Tom Green County Blood Drive

DATE: Friday, Jan. 19

TIME: 10 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

LOCATION: Bloodmobile by the Annex Building, 301 W. Beauregard Ave.