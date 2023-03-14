SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Vitalant, a nonprofit blood service provider, is hosting a community blood drive at Chick-Fil-A, located at 1609 Knickerbocker Road, on Tuesday, March 21 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Vitalant invites the community to come out and donate and according to the release, everyone who donates will get a FREE chicken sandwich and coupons. Blood donated will go to patients in Shannon Medical Center.

Donors need to be at least 16 years old, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be healthy. 16 to 22-year-old donors will need to meet additional height and weight requirements. 16-year-old donors must present a minor donor permit signed by a parent or guardian. Go to www.vitalant.org to find the form and for more information.