SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A Las Vegas Burger King employee who went viral after not missing work in 27 years came to San Angelo Wednesday, Aug. 23, to eat at the home of Peasant Village’s resident chef.

Kevin Ford became an internet celebrity in 2022 after a video of him receiving an assortment of gifts from the company used by Burger King for hiring, HMSHost. Ford received items such as a Starbucks tumbler, Reese’s candy, two rolls of Lifesavers, pens and a movie ticket, among other things. After being circulated online through Instagram, Reddit, TikTok and other social media platforms, the video garnered widespread attention from viewers who admired Ford’s heartfelt enjoyment and thought that he deserved more than what he was given.

The video that started Ford’s rise to internet stardom. It has almost 8,000 likes on Instagram as of the time of this publication. Video courtesy of Kevin Ford.

Ford’s newfound popularity prompted his daughter, Seryna Ford, to start a GoFundMe fundraiser so that he could afford retirement and visit his grandchildren more often.

“He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work,” Seryna said in the GoFundMe. “He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago. Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage.

“My dad continues to work there, because though he does look young, he is coming up on retirement age and leaving would cost him his retirement. In no way are we asking for money or is he expecting any money but if anyone feels like blessing him he would love to visit his grandchildren.”

The GoFundMe has since raised over $430,000 through more than 14,000 donations, changing the lives of Ford and his family forever. Ford has since traveled all across the nation, appearing on national television as a guest speaker for news shows such as News Nation and The Today Show, featuring in several news articles and maintaining a sizeable social media following.

One such trip took him to San Angelo, where Jason Helfer, chef and longtime owner of The Peasant Village restaurant, invited Ford to his home for a dinner served with a local touch. The Ford family and the staff of The Peasant Village are deeply interconnected, with Seryna being married to chef Calyn and Helfer being Calyn’s former employer.

Ford, his family and the night’s cooks gather to thank Ford for his impact on the food service industry.

Chefs Calyn and Jason prepare an entrée over the stove.

Charcuterie, wine and snacks were present at the party.

The Concho Valley Homepage was invited to the residence to meet all parties involved and received the privilege of getting an exclusive interview with Ford. Below is a transcript of said interview:

Q: I’m sure people are dying to know — For being a 27-year-long employee at this point, what kept you in your field? What kept you going?

Ford: “The main thing that always kept me going was my family. Family first, providing for them, providing health insurance and food, paying my bills. That’s always my motivation.”

Q: Were there any difficulties you faced with keeping bills met?

Ford: “Just like every other American, every other person around the world — The bills pile up, children need clothes, they need health care. I’ve had several operations, had an operation on my back. My spouse at the time had operations on her knee. So there’s a lot of things that come up — daily things, and that power bill is always bigger and larger each time you get it, especially in Vegas with the A/C.”

Q: Were there any points in your 27-year-long run when you thought, ‘I could afford to skip one day?’

Ford: “I guess there were several. Like I tell people — people who have donated to the GoFundMe, people who wrote me, people who reached out to me on the street — I always tell them, ‘Don’t be like me. Take those days off.’ If you can afford it, if you choose to, if you really need to, and even if you just want a day off, take it off. Family first, it’s always more important. As long as your health and bills are paid and you can afford it, take those days off.”

Q: How does becoming an overnight celebrity make you feel?

Ford: “It makes me feel wonderful. It’s like a dream come true, like a wonderful dream that I don’t want to wake up from. To have people on the streets or at work or come to the job and ask for me just to come out and shake their hand while I’m cooking — It’s really, really weird, crazy and wonderful, all rolled up into one. It’s a beautiful thing. This whole thing is an absolute dream, a beautiful dream.”