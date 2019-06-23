Vigil held for Nathaniel Isaiah Lewis

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A candlelight vigil and balloon release was held in memory of Nathaniel "Isaiah" Lewis, on Saturday, June 22, 2019.



Last Sunday, June 16, 2019, Lewis accidently shot himself and died of mishandling a firearm, on Junius Street.

The vigil was held to honor his memory and educate the youth about gun safety.



The event took place at Martin Luther King Park at 7 p.m. and it was hosted by the North Side Boys & Girls Club.

"We need to come together in the happy times, we need to support each other during football games. We need to support each other during volleyball games, if they have a hard test, lets come together and prepare for stuff like that. Let’s stop coming together in big crowds for grief and come together in support happiness,” said Cherette Cook who is the President of the Blackshear Heights Family.

