SAN ANGELO, Texas — A wreck on Sherwood Way across from Concho Valley Appliance has sent two drivers to the hospital leaving behind a damaged light pole.

The wreck involved a minimum of two vehicles, sending one vehicle into the light pole. The circumstances of the accident are currently unknown.

UPDATE 4:22 p.m.: An Officer on the scene told CVHP staff a Jeep Patriot in the left-hand lane attempted to make a right-hand turn into a parking lot, cutting across the path of the two-door sedan which swerved causing the two-door sedan to collide with a light pole.

The driver of the two-door sedan and its passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle in the improper lane was cited for an improper turn in the improper lane.

AEP inspected the damaged light pole and determined it will need to be replaced.