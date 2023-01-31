SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A vehicle has rolled over off US highway 87 as drivers face rapidly declining road conditions.

The white truck rolled over into a ditch off Us HWY 87 heading Northbound. Staff on the scene saw an individual pulled from the wreck but further details are unknown at this time.

Staff on the scene also saw most drivers going only 5 miles per hour on the highway to prevent sliding off the roadway.

SAPD has asked drivers to use extreme caution after accessing road conditions and determining that they are quickly deteriorating as precipitation continues to fall.