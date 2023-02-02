SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Two people were taken to the hospital after a driver ran a red light on 14th Street and North Bryant in San Angelo.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, a white Escalade had disregarded a red light. This caused a collision with a silver Chevrolet Trax that turned from North Bryant onto 14th Street.

Police on the scene say both drivers were taken away from the scene in an ambulance. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.

SAPD also says that the driver of the Escalade will be cited for disregarding the red light.