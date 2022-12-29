SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department arrested a man on December 27 that allegedly stole multiple packages.

Mugshot: Ethan Leonard 12-27-2022 courtesy Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office

According to a release from SAPD, 36-year-old Ethan Leonard was arrested and charged with multiple theft charges for the second time in December. Leonard was previously arrested on December 9 for mail theft.

SAPD shares that the criminal investigations unit northside and southside detectives began investigating a series of package thefts between Oct. 31 and December 4. With the help of video surveillance and tips from the public, SAPD says they were able to identify and arrest Leonard.

An image of a man stealing packages from a front porch. This image from video surveillance submitted to the San Angelo Police Department. This image is courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department.

An image of a man with a gray hat on on a front porch. This image from video surveillance was submitted to the San Angelo Police Department. This image is courtesy of the San Angelo Police Department.

Leonard has been charged with theft of property of less than $2,500 for two or more convictions.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office shows that Leonards’s bond is set at $45,000 as of December 28.