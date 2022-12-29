SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Police Department arrested a man on December 27 that allegedly stole multiple packages.
According to a release from SAPD, 36-year-old Ethan Leonard was arrested and charged with multiple theft charges for the second time in December. Leonard was previously arrested on December 9 for mail theft.
SAPD shares that the criminal investigations unit northside and southside detectives began investigating a series of package thefts between Oct. 31 and December 4. With the help of video surveillance and tips from the public, SAPD says they were able to identify and arrest Leonard.
Leonard has been charged with theft of property of less than $2,500 for two or more convictions.
The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office shows that Leonards’s bond is set at $45,000 as of December 28.