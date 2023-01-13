SAN ANGELO, Texas — Police and Fire Department personnel responded to a single-vehicle rollover crash in north San Angelo late Thursday night.

According to reporting by Concho Valley Homepage staff on the scene, officers and first responders were dispatched to the intersection of East 26th St. and North Main St. at around 10:45 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Video captured on the scene shows a dark SUV on its side in the brush just off of the intersection. A San Angelo Fire Department ambulance can be seen leaving the location.

The number of vehicle occupants and their medical status is not yet known. A spokesperson for the San Angelo Police Department said they will issue a statement when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story. Stick with Concho Valley Homepage for updates as more information becomes available.