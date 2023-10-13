SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Anglo Police Department has asked the public to avoid Huntington and Inglewood due to fire activity in the area.

According to staff on the scene, the residential area off of Huntington and Inglewood has been engulfed by black and white smoke. Several ambulances and first responders were at the scene, and smoke could be viewed as far as the TX-306 Loop.

Staff said the area was quickly evacuated and the fire appeared to have burned some of the house and most of the backyard before being put out by SAFD.

It is unknown at this time what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.