SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Police were led on a chase down Houston Harte Expressway and downtown San Angelo on Friday night, February 17, 2023.

Police say the chase began when officers arrived at Jim Bass Ford in response to reports of someone threatening employees and driving erratically in the parking lot. When officers arrived, the suspect tried to escape by driving the wrong way on the expressway’s frontage road.

After officers attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle using a pit maneuver, the chase continued when the suspect drove in the correct direction onto Loop 306. According to police, the chase continued on the loop around the city at speeds of up to 100 miles per hour until the suspect exited onto South Bryant Boulevard.

During the chase one of the suspect’s rear tires deflated. Police believe, but have not confirmed, this may be due to the suspect’s vehicle striking a guardrail. The suspect’s vehicle eventually came to a stop in front of the San Angelo Convention and Visitors Bureau near South Koenigheim Street and Avenue B.

Police say the suspect, a 48-year-old woman, had to be removed from the vehicle after she failed to obey commands from arresting officers. She will be charged with evading arrest with additional charges pending investigation.