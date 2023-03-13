SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department released a Nixle alert at 6:11 p.m. advising drivers to avoid South Bryant Boulevard and West Avenue L near Santa Fe Furniture due to a major motor vehicle crash.

According to police at the scene, a white Ram truck was heading southbound on South Bryant and attempted to make a left-hand turn at the West Avenue L light. It was then that a black sedan that was traveling northbound on Bryant collided with the truck. Furthermore, the truck collided with a red Ford Mustang, which was at the light to make a right turn.

Police state that there were no injuries, all three vehicles had to be towed and the driver of the white Ram truck was cited for a failure to yield a right of way.