SAN ANGELO, Texas — A crash involving four vehicles has slowed down traffic on the 5500 block of Sherwood today, January 4, 2023.

The chain reaction collision began with the red Ford colliding with a brown Ford directly in front of it. This caused the brown Ford to rear-end a black Ram and the black Ram was pushed into the Grey SUV.

According to officers on the scene, the Ford F-250 failed to control its speed, causing the pile-up. The driver of the F-250 has been cited for failure to control speed and no injuries were reported.