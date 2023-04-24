SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department responded to a collision that sent an SUV into a light pole and the driver to the hospital.

According to police at the scene, a black Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on Knickerbocker Road while a blue Nissan Rogue was exiting from a private property when the two vehicles collided. The Rogue then veered to the west side of the road when it then stuck a light pole.

The driver of the Rogue was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the F-150 was issued a citation for failing to yield to the right away from a private property