SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — The San Angelo Police Department is investigating a body after it was discovered at in the water near a beach at Lake Nasworthy on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Officers from SAPD’s lake division were dispatched to Mary E. Lee Park late afternoon after receiving a call over a deceased person in the water. Officers then located the body in the water near the park’s beach and confirmed that the person was dead. The officers then called SAPD’s criminal investigations division.

According to an SAPD public information officer at the scene, the identity of the deceased person has been discovered but has been withheld pending the notification of next of kin. However, the officer was able to confirm that the body was that of a 39-year-old male.

The SAPD is now planning to autopsy the body and will wait to release more information until the results of the postmortem testing are in. The cause of death has yet to be determined. The SAPD public information officer was unable to provide information concerning who discovered the body at the time of publication.

The SAPD advises the public to avoid the area for at least the remainder of the afternoon or until police activity in the area has ceased.