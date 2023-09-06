SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A collision between two cars at the intersection of Arden Road and South FM 2288 saw heavy vehicular damage, a toppled stop sign and multiple ambulances.

The general area of the collision, indicated by the red marker. Image courtesy of Google.

According to San Angelo Police Department Officer Long, the crash occurred after a white Ford Explorer traveling westbound on Arden Road failed to yield the right-of-way to a white Chevy pickup traveling northbound on South FM 2288. The Explorer collided with the pickup in the intersection as a result.

The two vehicles were heavily damaged during the crash. The collision also toppled a nearby stop sign.

According to Long, no citations were issued due to outside concerns, and no one was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Our reporter on the scene observed multiple ambulances leaving the scene with their lights off.