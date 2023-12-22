SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) organization, the City Council and City manager have approved of their sheep statue advocating against shearing practices after the Public Art Commission initially denied their application.

“Victory!” PETA said in the title of its latest press release.

The sheep statue, named “E(n)d Shearin'” after popular singer Ed Sheeran, would sport “images of sheep designed by renowned ‘New Yorker’ cartoonist Harry Bliss,” according to PETA. The sheep in the image carry signs with statements such as “wear your own skin” and “I’m someone, not a sweater” that protest shearing.

PETA stated in a previous press release that members of the commission denied the sheep statue’s application, stating that it was “not fit for downtown” and “contrary to San Angelo’s history,” remarks that the organization claims “defy American values of inclusivity and freedom of expression.”

A diagram of PETA’s sheep statue design.

PETA would later send a letter appealing to San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter and the San Angelo City Council, urging them to reject the commission’s denial on the grounds that their refusal to approve the statue infringed on the organization’s First Amendment rights. PETA also claimed in the letter that the Public Arts Commission is not apparently “guided by any policies on approving statutes, let alone a policy that is capable of reasoned application through objective, workable standards,” instead operating with an “unbridled discretion” allotted to it by the City.

PETA cited several court case outcomes to back its claims as well as its interactions with the Public Arts Commission and the City, stating in the letter that the organization’s public records request for “any policies, standards, or guidelines applied … in considering whether to approve the placement of sculptures or other art on public property” did not have “any such documents or other applicable standards.” PETA also stated that “it appears the Commission has no policy and is not required to use any criteria or standards to guide its decisions.”

PETA stated in the letter that Gunter and the City Council had until Dec. 27, 2023, to provide assurance that the commission’s decision would be rejected and that the statue would be approved. If not, PETA claimed that it would be “forced to consider its legal remedies.”

No legal action would be needed, however, as the City Council and City manager approved the statute’s application before the deadline. This is in part, according to the Public Art Commission’s staff liaison, due to the commission’s status as an advisory board rather than a decisive force.

“The Public Arts Commission is an advisory board to the City Council,” Carl White, Parks and Recreation director of the City of San Angelo and the staff liaison for the Public Arts Commission, said. “They make recommendations to City Council, but they don’t approve or disapprove art and its placement.”

The City Council also found that PETA’s First Amendment rights took precedence in the situation, especially since the City already had a public art program in place.

“The City attorney told the council that the First Amendment gives strong rights to citizens, and since the City already had an art program to place art in public places, the recommendation from the Public Art Commission did start to infringe on PETA’s First Amendment rights,” White said.

The commission will be holding a meeting on Jan. 9, 2024, with the City attorney to talk about guidelines to “better prepare the commission to review cases such as this,” according to White.

With “E(n)d Shearin'” approved, all PETA has to do is commission the statue, work with the City to decide a proper location for the sheep to stay at and have it installed, all of which will be done in 2024 according to the animal rights group. Possible locations have already been discussed, including Sunken Garden Park, the City Hall Annex and Firefighters Memorial City Park.

“San Angelo residents have the right to know that shearin’ sheep for wool is a frightening and painful experience for these animals,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said. “PETA looks forward to seeing ‘E(n)d Shearin’ join the ‘Sheep Spectacular’ flock in the new year and urges anyone moved by its message to chuck wool from their wardrobes.”