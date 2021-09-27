“Vets Helping Vets:” Combat Veteran Motorcycle Association builds, installs ramp for fellow veteran

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Over the weekend, one San Angelo veteran got a brand new wheelchair ramp installed at his home and the construction team was made up of other veterans.

Vets helping vets. That’s what the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association is all about.

“Mr. Luna is an incredible person. You’ve heard people say, some gave all, all gave some, mr. Luna gave more than the normal person. Mr. Luna’s lived an incredible life and as he’s advanced in years, he needs some help and we’re here to build him a ramp so he can by himself, get in and out of his home,” Chris Clark, chapter commander of CVMA 23-12 said.

Domingo Luna served in the army in Vietnam.

“He was on a patrol and he was ambushed, shot in one of his legs, went into the other leg, and he was immediately taken out to japan where he had his leg removed. At 20 years old, mr. Luna became a purple heart amputee,” Clark said.

Fast forward to present day, his daughter says, he’s still a fighter.

“My dad is a rare soul. He has gone through it, he really has. But he’s always kept a positive mindset,” Mariah Luna said.

That positive mindset can be found in each member of the CVMA. A group that’s done countless projects to help others. Often working with local businesses and even corporations.

“I put in a request for a grant through the home depot foundation specifically for veterans,” Boone Harrison, Executive Officer for CVMA 23-12 said.

This request was granted in the form of $5,000 worth of gift cards. But there’s no price that can be put on the gratitude expressed by the Lunas.

“It means the world to us, there’s honestly no words for how grateful my father and my entire family is for them,” Luna said.

And with funds leftover the CVMA is looking for more veterans who need assistance.

“We can help them. We want to help them,” Clark said.

From paying a light bill to building something else, all it takes is a call.

To reach the CVMA you can email them at info@cvma23-12.org or you can call the veterans services office at West Texas Counseling and Guidance.