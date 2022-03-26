SAN ANGELO, Texas – The San Angelo Texas Legion Post 572 joined with Elks Lodge, the Lions Club, and other local organizations to celebrate and welcome Vietnam Veterans home on Saturday, March 26th at the ASU LeGrand Alumni and Visitor Center.

This was the third year the Vietnam Veterans Welcome Home Celebration took place.

At the event, brothers and sisters of arms gathered to commemorate those who served in the Vietnam War.

Two women also received 50th Vietnam War Commemorative lapel pins and Certificates of Honor, presented by San Angelo Mayor Brenda Gunter, for beloved spouses who served in the war.

Those in attendance also got the opportunity to learn some history behind the Vietnam War including the symbols that can be found on alley flags.

After commemorating and welcoming these veterans home, burgers were served by Elks Lodge.

Although this event celebrating these brave men and women has concluded, Vietnam Veterans will be honored by the nation on Tuesday, March 29th for Vietnam Veterans Day.