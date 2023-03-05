SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — Interior and exterior renovations of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building on Browning Street started on Friday, March 3.

Volunteers from Goodfellow Air Force Base, VFW and Angelo State University students volunteered to help with renovations as part of the VFW revitalization program. Facilities that were worked on included the back patio, a storage unit, a trailer and a few interior projects such as floor tiles.

“These projects that we’re doing tend to bring in newer members,” said John Wojtkun, Post Commander at the VFW. “And our vintage members to come in and enjoy the facility that we are building.”

The VFW tells us that its goal is to make the environment for veterans and their families more comfortable after delays due to the pandemic.