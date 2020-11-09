Veterans flag planting effort at Fairmount Cemetery

Friends of Fairmount announce additional event for Veterans Day

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Fairmount Cemetery saw a massive volunteer effort to plant flags on veterans graves as part of broader Veterans Day celebrations in San Angelo. Fairmount is a 120 year old cemetery and is the final resting place for roughly 1,600 veterans. These service men and women range from those who fought in the Battle of San Jacinto for the Republic of Texas, up through modern military in recent years.

Organizers say the flag planting event has seen growth over the past few years. “For the last few years the number of volunteers has been increasing every year,” said Charles Westbrook with the Friends of Fairmount Cemetery, organizers of the event. “I quit counting at about 100 people a little bit earlier so I suspect we’re up to close to 200 people here today. It’s a great turn out.”

Coming up on Veterans Day proper, Wednesday, November 11, Friends of Fairmount will be holding a ceremony with speakers open to the public.

