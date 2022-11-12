SAN ANGELO, Texas — Take a look into what Veterans Day in San Angelo looked like and how our community honors those that have passed defending the nation and all those currently serving.

San Angelos Vietnam Veteran Memorial Service with Col. Eugene Moore:

San Angelos Vietnam Veteran Memorial held a special ceremony to honor 48 men from 15 Concho Valley counties who lost their lives during the Vietnam War. GAFB Mission Support Commander Col. Eugene Moore was the guest speaker for this year’s event.

Veterans Day Luncheon with Lt. Col. Caroline Jensen (Ret):

KLST had an opportunity to talk with Lt. Col. Caroline Jensen during the Veterans Day Luncheon. Jenson is a former USAF F-16 Fighter Pilot and the first woman Thunderbird pilot. Her advice is to push past failure until you reach success. During the luncheon, San Angelos Richard Mayer was announced as this year’s Ram Veteran.

ASU’s ROTC Veteran Vigil at Memorial Oak Grove:

The annual tradition of a candlelight vigil was held on Veteran’s Day in front of Memorial Oak Grove to honor the lives of San Angelo College students who were lost in Worl War II.

Honoring Veterans at Fairmount Cemetery:

Veterans and family members attended the annual ceremony at Fairmount Cemetery.