SAN ANGELO, Texas — Friday, November 11 marks a national day of celebration in honor of those who have served in the armed forces in the United States.

Multiple companies and businesses are helping honor those by providing discounts and free items. Both the American Legion and DAV shared a list of multiple places veterans and active military can receive these discounts and free items on Veterans Day.

Veterans

7-Eleven and Stripes – Veterans can receive a free quarter-pound big-bite hot dog in person or through the 7NOW app. For more information visit the 7-Eleven Salutes Veterans website.

Veterans will a military ID or proof of service will receive a free entree from the Hooters Veterans Day menu with the purchase of a drink.

Veterans and Active Military

Buffalo Wild Wings – Both veterans and active military with a valid ID can receive three free tenders and a drink while dining in at participating locations.

On Veterans Day both active military and veterans will receive a free meal from a select menu when dining in. More information can be found on Chili's website.

Get a free adult buffet at participating Cici's Pizza restaurants if you are a veteran or active military. A valid ID must be presented.

Active military and veterans can receive a free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken at Cotton Patch Cafe. For more information visit the Cotton Patch Cafe website.

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast with a valid ID from 5 a.m. to noon.

In honor of Veterans Day both active military and veterans will get a free Freddy's Original Double with Cheese combo meal card. This card can be redeemed until Nov. 30, 2022.

Veterans and active military can receive a free haircut on Veterans Day. Those that pay for a haircut can also receive a free haircut card to give to a veteran or active military member.

Veterans and active-duty military can get a free MVP Breakfast Platter with the correct ID.

Those that dine in at IHOP can receive free Red, White and Blueberry pancakes if they are active-duty military or veterans. Valid ID must be shown.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. veterans and active-duty military can get a free lunch combo at participating locations.

Both veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu at participating restaurants.

On Veterans Day active-duty military and veterans can receive a free Bloomin' Onion and Coca-Cola.

Veterans, reservists and active-duty military can get a free Walt's Favorite shrimp, fries and coleslaw from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. at participating locations.

Schlotzsky's will be giving free chips and small drink when veterans and active-duty servicemembers purchase an entree.

Veterans and active-duty can get a free 20 oz smoothie with a military ID.

Veterans and active service members can receive a free haircut at Sport Clips on Veterans Day.

Starbucks will be giving free 12 oz hot or iced brew coffee to veterans, service members and military spouses for Veterans Day.

All active military and veterans can receive a free meal voucher that is good until May 30, 2023, with a military ID or proof of service.

On Veterans Day active military, veterans and dependents can receive a 15% discount with proof of ID.

Veterans, active duty and reservists can all eat from a select menu on Veterans Day at participating Twin Peaks locations.

Those with a valid military ID can receive a free breakfast combo at Wendy's nationwide for Veterans Day.

Wienerschnitzel will give veterans and active military a free chili cheese dog and a small Pepsi with a valid military ID or dressed in uniform.

Do you know of a business that is helping honor veterans that we missed? Let us know by clicking here!