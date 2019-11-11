Veterans ceremony in Fairmount Cemetery

SAN ANGELO, TX – Among the many ceremonies and events in San Angelo and across the Concho Valley, there was a significant gathering at Fairmount Cemetery. Hosted by the Friends of Fairmount organization, the event saw dozens of community members gather to honor those who’ve served and those still serving.

Following words from Pastor Mac Roller and the pledge led by Representative Drew Darby, those in attendance heard from Charles Westbrook of the Tom Green County Historical Commission. The featured guest speaker was Col. Andres Nazario of Goodfellow Air Force Base. “One of the things I’m most proud of today is, is not only that i’m getting the opportunity to have an opportunity to speak here, but most importantly that that Goodfellow is completely engaged around the community today,” said Nazario Commander of the 17th Training Wing. “We have speakers all around the community in different places and basically, it’s also a way for us to say thank you to those who have served.”

Addressing both the importance of the day and the windy change in weather that brought down temperatures in the hours before the event, Representative Darby of house district 72 said, “winter just blew in and it’s quite blustery and getting a lot colder. But I think it kind of brings to mind the sacrifices these soldiers and sailors and servicemen had paid over the years.”

The ceremony also featured the firing of a canon by the Fort Concho Living History Program, singing of the national anthem by Becca Cain and a closing prayer by San Angelo mayor Brenda Gunter.