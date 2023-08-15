SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — A local Veteran-owned business on College Hills has faced new challenges as construction continues to turn away business.

The Bearded Barista first opened its doors to the San Angelo community in June 2021, becoming one of the first coffee shops in the city that offers whiskey barrel-aged coffee.

One of the owners of Bearded Barista is a USAF veteran previously stationed at Goodfellow from 2001 until 2006. When it came time to reenlist, he was called instead to follow a longstanding goal of opening a coffee shop that would specialize in house-roasted coffee, great food and fresh baked goods.

While not only a veteran-owned business, The Bearded Barista is also a family-owned business. Both Nathaniel and Kimberly Turney and their two children work together to provide the best coffee experience to the community.

Despite such a great start for the small business, things took a turn for the worst as the construction on College Hills arrived on their doorstep. Since the construction began, they have seen revenue drop by as much as 50 percent and the number of staff has dropped from 13 to 15 to 6-7.

The Bearded Barista has had to cut their hours to keep labor costs down and could not provide their employees with the raises they feel they deserve. Nathanial Turney has even had to begin maintaining another job to help cover the cost.

“This has gone on for over a year and we have no idea when it will be done,” said Nathaniel Turney.

Nathaniel Turney contributed their loss of income to the road closures, random detours and general disrepair of the road that is barely passable.

“I don’t really want to think about how much money we have lost in the last 12-14 months, ” said Nathaniel Turney, “We’re just frustrated and a little worried that this thing we put our life savings into could potentially fail through no fault of our own.”

Despite the setback the construction has caused, Nathaniel Turney shared that they still plan to open a second location downtown.

“Make no mistake, we aren’t planning to fail and we have done everything in our power to streamline and keep things going,” said Nathaniel Turney, ” We are pressing ahead with plans because we believe in what we have built and we have faith in San Angelo that they truly support small, local, veteran-owned, family businesses. We will weather this storm.”

The Bearded Barista asks the community to “brave the bad road” and come see them.

“If you have a meeting, think about us to host it. If you normally stop by a drive-through place for coffee, maybe think about swinging by here. You can order online through our app and it will be ready when you come by. We sell gift cards (reloadable and digital), whole-bean coffee, and those kinds of things can be ordered on our website too. If finances are tough, we could always use good reviews, good word-of-mouth, Facebook likes and shares. We are open to any kind of support.”

The Bearded Barista is located at 2412 College Hills Blvd. Suite 224, open Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can order online here, and shop for coffee and merchandise here.

To keep up to date with The Bearded Barista, go here.