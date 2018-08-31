Local News

Vehicle thief nabbed by SAPD

Aug 31, 2018

SAN ANGELO, TX - Shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 30, San Angelo Police responded to the 1100 block of N. Pope Street for the report of an unauthorized use of a white 1988 Ford Ranger pickup.  

Just after 12:00 a.m. Friday morning, a San Angelo Police Officer spotted the stolen truck traveling in the 400 block of W. 14th Street.  When the officer initiated a traffic stop near the 500 block of W. 16th Street, the driver jumped out and ran and a foot pursuit ensued.  

Additional officers responded to the area and quickly established a perimeter.  Soon after, police located the suspect, later identified as 30-year-old Angel Paul Enriquez, hiding in a nearby shed behind a trash can. 

Enriquez was charged with Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest Detention, Possession/Delivery of Drug Paraphernalia, and an outstanding warrant.  Enriquez was transported to the Tom Green County Jail where he remains on $8,642.00 Bond. 

