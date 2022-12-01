SAN ANGELO, Texas — A collision between two vehicles caused a rollover and sent three people to the hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the intersection of Shiloh St. and Jefferson St.

According to the San Angelo Police Department, a grey Ford Escape was traveling westbound on Shiloh Street and disregarded a red light. Officers on the scene told Concho Valley Homepage staff that the Ford then collided with a black Chevrolet Silverado.

Gray SUV that was involved in a rollover on Dec. 1. SAPD and SAFD are on scene.

A black truck near the stop light at Shiloh and Jefferson following the collision. The hood of the truck is open with no damages.

Damage to the left side of the SUV following the roll over. The driver side tire is flat, the rear passenger door is open.

Witnesses on the scene told police that the Ford Escape rolled approximately three to four times before coming to a rest at the intersection of Shiloh St. and Madison St.

SAPD adds that all three occupants were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. A citation was issued for the driver of the Ford.

