SAN ANGELO, Texas — A collision between two vehicles caused a rollover and sent three people to the hospital on Thursday, Dec. 1 at the intersection of Shiloh St. and Jefferson St.
According to the San Angelo Police Department, a grey Ford Escape was traveling westbound on Shiloh Street and disregarded a red light. Officers on the scene told Concho Valley Homepage staff that the Ford then collided with a black Chevrolet Silverado.
Witnesses on the scene told police that the Ford Escape rolled approximately three to four times before coming to a rest at the intersection of Shiloh St. and Madison St.
SAPD adds that all three occupants were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. A citation was issued for the driver of the Ford.
