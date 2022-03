SAN ANGELO, Texas – Tom Green Sheriffs and Dove Creek Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire on Highway 67 near FM 2335 Wednesday afternoon, March 2, 2022.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

One occupant was in the vehicle at the start of the fire, but was able to make it out of the vehicle without any injuries.

This s an ongoing investigation, we will have more information as it becomes available.