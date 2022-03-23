LUBBOCK, Texas — Former San Angelo Police Chief Timothy R. Vasquez took the stand this morning during what is expected to be the last day of the trial in which he stands accused of bribery and mail fraud.

Concho Valley Homepage staff at the trial say Vasquez’s testimony is expected to be the final piece of evidence presented to the jury before closing arguments are presented this afternoon.

Tim Vasquez leaving the George H. Mahon Federal Building & United States Court House in Lubbock after the second day of his bribery trial.

After the final arguments by both the prosecution and defense, the jury will begin deliberating.

