SAN ANGELO, Texas – On September 6th, thousands of people dressed in maroon and white in support of Uvalde as the school goes back for its first day since May 24th, the day 19 children and two adults were killed in a shooting.

Schools across the Concho Valley including San Angelo ISD, TLCA, Grape Creek ISD, Eden ISD, Ozona and Crocket County Consolidated Common School District, Brady ISD, Junction ISD, BallingerISD, Rochelle ISD and Bronte ISD all invited their staff and students to be #UvaldeStrong and wear maroon and white in support of Uvalde’s first day of school on September 6th.

Here are some schools and families that showed that support for #UvaldeStrong with KLST and KSAN:

Ozona High School

Ozona High School students and staff standing in a “U” shape and wearing maroon in support of Uvalde’s first day of school on September 6th. This photograph is courtesy of Ozona High School Yearbook staff.

A few Ozona High School students standing in line with their teacher for a picture in their maroon attire for Uvalde. This photograph is courtesy of Ozona High School Yearbook staff.

Ozona Middle School

Eden Independent School District

Adley Perez in Brady, Texas also shared how she is #UvaldeStrong.

Meaghan Luthe shared these two kids showing how they are #UvaldeStrong on KLST’s Facebook.

Co-workers at Huddle House shared on KSAN’s Facebook how they are #UvaldeStrong today as well!