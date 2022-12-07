SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three “Sons of San Angelo” who served on the USS Arizona during the attack on Pearl Harbor were paid tribute at San Angelo’s Fairmont Cemetary on Wednesday.

A Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony on December 7th, 2022 at Fairmount Cemetary included tributes to three young men from San Angelo who were on the USS Arizona on December 7th, 1941 when the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor.

Seaman first class Walton Erwin and Boatswain’s Mate James Martin died in the attack. Gunner’s Mate Ernest Shawn survived the attack and helped rescue others. The Navy detachment at Goodfellow helped organized the ceremony.

“They are going to look on that wall the wall of names and they are going to see Seaman Erwin up there they are going to see Petty Officer Martin up there and they are going to feel honored for the sacrifice,” said Lieutenant Commander Mark Wess. “When they teach the kids in San Angelo about history they are going to learn about those two sailors that paid the ultimate sacrifice and they are going to learn about Petty officer Shawn who survived the attack and went on to serve courageously at Midway and courageously in the Solomon Islands campaign.”

During Wednesday’s ceremony participants placed a memorial marker honoring seaman first class Walton Erwin who was entombed on the USS Arizona when the ship sank after the attack in 1941.