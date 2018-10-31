U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz Rallies at The Life Church Video

SAN ANGELO, TX - U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz rallied in San Angleo for his final bus tour and he discussed issues such as immigration, making his feelings clear to his supporters, as he referenced the caravan of Central American migrants.

"When you get here, we have identified homes that are willing to take you in to give you free housing, free food, free health care, and every one of these homes is self identified with a little black and white sign that says Beto," says U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz. "Don't bother knocking, just kick the door and they don't believe in walls, so just let yourself in, and make yourself at home."

With Judge Brett Kavanugh's recent confirmation as Supreme Court Justice, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz expressed his support of Judge Kavanaugh and his family.

"And let me say the behavior of Senate Democrats during the Kavanaugh confirmation hearings was one of the most shameful and saddest chapters in the history of the United States Senate," says U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

As early voting continues this week he encourages individuals to vote as soon as possible.

"I'm going to ask you to come out and vote tomorrow. Don't put it off. Go out and vote tomorrow," says U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

His bus tour continues Wednesday and stops in Midland, Lubbock, and Amarillo.