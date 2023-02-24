SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) — San Angelo Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Carl Dethloff joined KLST’s Carolyn McEnrue on Thursday afternoon, February 23, 2023, with updates from the school district.

Austin Elementary Parent Learning Walks

Austin Elementary hosted “Parent Learning Walks” on Thursday, February 23rd. Parents who signed up for the event could sit in on classes as they were being taught.

“When the parents or whatever relative a child lives with is involved in the school community, it’s just good for everyone,” said Dethloff. “Our children respond better. They know it’s important. They know education is valued in the home.”

San Angelo ISD Sustainability Plan

“The Sustainability Plan is really, ‘What does San Angelo ISD look like in the future?'” said Dethloff.

Dethloff said the district currently operates 17 elementary campuses and is exploring options to reduce that number to 14 campuses.

“We had two recent bond proposals that didn’t pass in 2018 and 2019 and our facilities are aging,” said Dethloff. “We’ve got some infrastructure situations. We’ve lost 900 students in enrollment the past few years.”

The school district hired an architectural firm that has worked with other districts to repurpose schools that may have experienced a loss of enrollment.

Texas Next Great Educator Award

Central High School senior Alyssa Rodriguez was awarded an H-E-B Texas Next Great Educator award at the 2023 Rise and Teach Education Conference. Rodriguez was awarded a scholarship from H-E-B after participating in the SAISD Career Tech Teaching and Training Pathway.

The Region 15 Education Service Center hosted the conference in partnership with Howard College and Angelo State University. SAISD says the conference was an opportunity for students to build knowledge and experience related to their chosen career tech pathway and to step into the shoes of college students.

Rise and Teach Education was created to help students who want to become teachers transition into higher education. The Teaching and Training pathway prepares students for careers related to teaching, instruction, and the creation of instruction and enrichment materials.

CREST Awards

Dr. Amy Lemaster, Lone Star Middle School Principal, was named a Rhosine Fleming Award Campus Administrator of the Year. The award honors administrators like Lemaster, who have supported the role of the professional school counselor.

Ms. Rachel Gandar, Counselor at Lake View High School, was named a Rhosine Fleming Award High School Counselor of the Year. SAISD says Gandar is an outstanding school counselor and “stands as a living memorial to Rhosine’s dedication, professional involvement and growth.”