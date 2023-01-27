SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST) — San Angelo Independent School District Superintendant Dr. Carl Dethloff joined Carolyn McEnrue in the KLST studio on Thursday, January 26, 2023, with updates on everything happening in the school district this spring.

Lake View Mariachi members earned 1st, 2nd and 3rd chair at West Texas All-Region Mariachi. Six students earned 1st chair in the competition, one student earned 2nd chair and one student earned 3rd chair.

The Central High School cheer team placed 2nd in the game category at the National Cheerleading Association’s competition in Dallas.

World Read Aloud Day is next Wednesday, February 1st. SAISD will host a read-aloud live on Facebook from Glenmore Elementary at 1 p.m.

Students from Holiman, Santa Rita and Bonham elementary schools participated in campus-wide spelling bees in January. Contestants are asked to spell a broad selection of words with varying degrees of difficulty during the competition.