SAN ANGELO, Texas — On September 1, around 12:02 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the intersection of Sherwood Way and Sunset Drive in reference to a Major Vehicle Accident. Upon arrival, Officers observed that the collision involved a Lincoln passenger car and a dark-colored motorcycle.

The San Angelo Fire Department arrived on the scene and began administering first aid to the rider of the motorcycle (a 45-year-old male)who was then transported to Shannon Medical Center with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Lincoln was identified as an 85-year-old female who did not sustain any injuries from the collision.

SAPD’s Motor Division arrived on the scene to assist with the investigation of the accident. It was discovered that prior to the collision, the Lincoln was traveling on Sherwood Way attempting to turn Southbound on Sunset Drive and the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Sherwood Way when the motorcycle collided with the back right corner of the Lincoln.

Eastbound lanes of Sherwood Way and most lanes of Sunset Drive had to be blocked off while police investigate.

The driver of the Lincoln has since been cited for “Failing to Yield Right of Way while Turning Left” and was released on scene.

This accident is still currently under investigation and further information will be released at a later point in time.