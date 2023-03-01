SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — On Monday, February 20, 2023, Concho Valley PAWS received several messages of ill dogs in Riverbend, it was discovered they may have been intentionally poisoned. PAWS has released new information regarding the incident.

Poisoned dog CC PAWS

Two dogs were immediately transported to Western Veterinary Hospital where the vet immediately suspected poisoning. A third dog was discovered shortly after in the same condition on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, in the same area. That dog was also taken in for emergency care.

Initial testing done locally on all three animals was positive for Ethylene Glycol poisoning but Dr. Hodges suspects the possibility that opioids were involved as well. Further testing is required to confirm opioids or fentanyl.

Samples have been sent to Texas A&M University for possible confirmation and local authorities have been notified.

All three dogs found on February 20, 2023, have died due to the poisoning despite the efforts to save them. On Friday, February 24, 2023, a fourth dog was found in the same neighborhood presenting similar symptoms.

The fourth dog was still responsive when it was rushed to the hospital and has been improving with a positive prognosis. PAWS suspects the dogs were poisoned through meat or treats laced with anti-freeze and possibly more.

Recovering dog CC PAWS

PAWS asks the community to keep pets safely secured.

“This type of malicious act not only puts animals at risk but children as well. Even if you are walking your pet on a leash, be aware,” said PAWS, “It only takes a moment for an animal to consume something it should not. If you have any knowledge regarding these dogs or see anything suspicious in the area, please contact the San Angelo Police Department.”