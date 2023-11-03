SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Certain areas in southwest San Angelo are still currently under a Boil Water Notice.

The notice is expected to be lifted sometime later at night on Nov. 3 or Nov. 4. According to the City website, a boil water notice normally lasts 24 to 48 hours because of the time needed to repair the leak, flush the lines and collect and test water samples. The water samples require a minimum of 18 hours for completion, which can result in this process taking up to 1-2 days.

The notice comes after a water main break near the San Angelo City Water Quality plant. Only when a water main break drops below 20 psi and cannot be adequately isolated, repaired and disinfected will a boil water notice be required.

Areas under the boil notice include the following streets and general areas described below:

Rio Concho West Retirement Community

Appaloosa Trail

Appaloosa Circle

North Otter Creek Run

Pinto Path Street

Stage Coach Trail

Indian Path

Pueblo Pass



What to do during a Boil Water Notice

Use bottled or boiled water for drinking and to prepare/cook food.

If boiling water, bring water to a full rolling boil for 1 minute (at elevations above 6,500 feet, boil for 3 minutes), then allow it to cool before use.

Boil tap water even if it is filtered.

Do not use water from any appliance connected to your water line, such as ice and water from a refrigerator.

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, cooking, making ice, washing fruits and vegetables, brushing teeth, making baby formula, bathing and cleaning.

For more on this go here