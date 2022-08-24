SAN ANGELO, Texas —As of today, the City of San Angelo has more than four years of water supply according to an interview between Allison Strube, the Water Utilities Director and Lorelie Day, the City’s Communication Coordinator.

As of August 1, 2022, the City of San Angelo recorded having 52 months of water supply left. This number comes from a careful consideration of evaporation as prescribed by the Texas Water Development Board (TWDB) for this region with the assumption that all current reservoirs will not gain any additional water.

The City of San Angelo’s primary water reservoir is Lake Ivie which currently sits at 44 percent. Other cities that pull from this reservoir include Big Spring, Snyder, Oddessa, Midland, and Abilene. Additional reservoirs include Twin Buttes, Lake Nasworthy, O.C Fisher and Lake Spense reservoirs.

With the current level of drought according to Strube, the city’s water reservoirs have taken a hit. The TWDB has estimated that 67 inches of water have been evaporated from the top of the city’s reservoirs.

According to Strube, 2012 was the last time San Angelo hit drought level 3 — where the current water supply fell below 12 months. With this in mind, consistent water conservation becomes increasingly more important. The city of San Angelo maintains a Standard Water Conservation plan to limit water usage which furthermore helps make water usage more effective. An example of this is the outdoor watering schedule which prohibits outdoor watering between the hours of 12 P.M. and 6 P.M. The reasoning behind this is to make sure the water used is the most effective for the yard and not evaporated during the hottest periods of the day.

Strube shared some tips to conserve water at home:

Use run dishwashers/washing machines with full loads

Turn off the water when brushing teeth

Reducing shower time by a few minutes

Checking for leaks

To watch the full discussion go here.