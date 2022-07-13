KIMBLE COUNTY, Texas – Crews continue to fight the blaze that occupies an estimated 3,500 acres in southwest Kimble County on Wednesday, July 13th.

According to Texas A & M Forest Service Incident Information, the fire has grown from an estimated 2,000 acres on Tuesday, July 12th to 3,500 acres on Wednesday, July 13th.

The Junction Volunteer Fire Department and Kimble Rural Fire Department shared that fire crews had a good day fighting the fire on Tuesday, July 13th on the department’s Facebook page.

This fire began on Sunday, July 10th due to a lightning strike. According to departments working, the fire has two major fingers that crews are working to get containment lines around.

By the end of Tuesday night’s shift, fire units had lined the southeast and south corner to the northeast corner of the fire said Junction VFD and Kimble Rural Fire Department. Thunderstorms that developed in the area also helped crews working the Nethery Road Fire on Tuesday. West winds from the thunderstorms helped push the fire back into the black. The higher humidity levels brought also helped calm fire behavior according to the departments. Four private dozers also helped the fire crews working the Nethery Road Fire along the south and east sides on July 12th. Junction VFD and Kimble Rural Fire Department shared that these private dozers built dozer lines on these sides of the fire. The Junction VFD and Kimble Rural Fire Department said crews will begin working on the west flank of the fire on Wednesday.

Units from Mountain Home, Kimble, Ingram, Rocksprings and Center point also have helped fight the blaze.

Mountain Home, Kimble, London, and Divide fire crews have also patroled, provided structure protection, and assisted Junction and Kimble Fire Departments with calls during this time.