UPDATE: Community members come together to restore the Bradford neighborhood

UPDATE 2:00 P.M.

Source: City of San Angelo

Volunteers age 18 and older are needed to help remove storm debris from the Bradford neighborhood, which suffered the worst damage.

Cleanup efforts will begin at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Volunteers should report to the Foster Communications Coliseum parking lot, 50 E. 43rd St., to be bused by the Concho Valley Council of Governments to the work site.

Buses will run from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday at regular intervals. Volunteers should wear pants, long sleeves, boots or sturdy shoes, hats, gloves and sunscreen.

Meals and drinks will be provided by San Angelo’s two H-E-B stores. Volunteers must sign in and out, and will be asked to sign a release. That will occur at Bradford Elementary School on Tuesday and at the coliseum on Wednesday.

With the exception of tarps, donations are not needed at the work site. A list of needs will be updated Tuesday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

SAN ANGELO, Texas – A community effort to clean-up the Bradford neighborhood was in full effect, starting at 9:00 a.m. on Monday.

Over at Bradford Elementary School, they have emergency management set and up with police, food and many businesses giving their services in town.

“Bradford Elementary School is our main staging point. All our city officials are out here, including the Fire Marshal’s office. The building inspections are coming through checking out houses and letting us know if we can go in or not,” said Vicky Porter, who is a Brandford neighborhood resident of 11 years.

Currently, many city department crews have been working since Saturday to clear the curb line of debris and limbs.

More have come out this morning to bring tarps to cover the already vulnerable structures to secure them for the predicted storm tonight.