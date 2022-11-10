SAN ANGELO, Texas — In an upcoming Town Hall meeting the Charter Review Committee will discuss potential options for the position of police chief moving from an elected to an appointed position.

Every two years the state allows a charter to be amended, the last charter review was in 2015 and during a City Council meeting on June 21, 2022, Council member Harry Thomas said, ”It is an opportunity to make sure our charter is in alignment with state statutes and also to clean up anything that may be in there… I support it.”

The City Council then appointed seven members to the Charter Review Committee to review the charter and recommend amendments.

In September 2022 Carolyn McEnrue interviewed two of the members of the Committee, Judge Allen Gilbert and former City Councilwoman, Billie DeWitt regarding the process. During the interview, the discussion covered the progression of the position beginning in the 50s, the process of research and the qualifications of the position.

According to Dewitt, the city of San Angelo is one of the only cities with an elected police chief.

The options:

No changes, leave it as an elected position.

Remain elected position, add minimum qualifications. Currently, the only requirements are to be 18 years of age and have resided in San Angelo for two years.

Change from elected to appointed (by the city manager) but define a process for the city manager to follow in making his selection for the appointment.

The committee will hold a town hall meeting to discuss, clarify and inform the public about research findings from the charter review committee on Monday, November 14 at 6 p.m. at the East Reception Room at City Hall, 72 W. College Ave.

Visit cosatx.us/Charter for more information.