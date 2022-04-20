SAN ANGELO, Texas (KSAN) – The University of Texas alumni’s in the Concho Valley area attended a Texas Exes luncheon at the Riverview Restaurant on Wednesday, April 20th.

Chris Plonsky, who has worked for UT for over 30 years and is the top woman in UT Athletics Department, spoke at the longhorn-filled event. Plonksy has also been recently named in the College Sports Information Directors Association Hall of Fame.

“It’s always an honor to go and visit with our very loyal and dedicated and proud Texas Exes,” Plonsky shared during an interview. “We have chapters all over the state, all over the country and in some cases really internationally as well.”

Those that attended the event got updates on the athletic program at the University of Texas.

“This is just such a connected, fun and curious group because they always want to know what’s the latest what’s going on UT,” Plonsky expressed.