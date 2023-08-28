SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Police shut down traffic around the intersection of S. Jackson St. and University Ave. after a driver crashed into a gas meter on Monday afternoon, August 28, 2023.

Police say the driver of a Chevrolet 1500 suffered an apparent seizure and lost control of the vehicle. According to investigators, the truck hit the curb and “kinda popped in the air” before striking a gas meter.

Members of the San Angelo Fire Department and Atmos Energy employees arrived on the scene to shut off the gas line following the crash.

The driver was transported to Shannon Medical Center and will not be cited.