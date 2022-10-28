SAN ANGELO, Texas — United Way has announced that 100 thousand dollars will be going into Tom Green County to assist residents in need and provide emergency food and shelter.

The funding is going through the department of Homeland Security and FEMA and will be distributed through the county’s emergency food and shelter programs and non-profits.

Aspen Robert said the funding can be used for anything from hotel stays, to utility and mortgage assistance, food assistance, and served meals.

The deadline for the application with the United Way of the Concho Valley for some of the funding is November 10, 2022.