SUTTON COUNTY, Texas — An undocumented immigrant is dead after a police chase ended in a single-vehicle crash in Sutton County early this morning.

According to a statement issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday, March 31, 2022, the crash happened after officers with the Sonora Police Department tried to stop a 2014 Chevrolet Malibu for a traffic violation shortly after 2:00 on Thursday morning.

Police say the driver of the Malibu, a 17-year-old Spring, TX man, fled and turned off the car’s headlights. The driver then continued east on FM 3130 at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour. The driver lost control after entering a curve in the road about 13 miles west of Sonora. DPS says the car entered the barrow ditch on the west side of the road, drove through a fence, and struck multiple trees. Eventually, the car rolled over and ejected two of the passengers.

One of the ejected passengers, a 32-year-old man, died as a result of his injuries. All of the other passengers were transported to Shannon Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries.

DPS says all of the vehicles occupants except for the 17-year-old driver were undocumented non-citizens.