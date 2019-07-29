UIL to require physicals for marching band members

San Angelo, TX — Students who participate in marching band at Central and Lake View will be required to “have a physical and submit a completed physical form to their band director,” according to a press release from San Angelo Independent School District.

“My opinion is that it’s a good thing. Those groups work very hard under some extreme conditions just like student athletes and need to be in good physical condition,” states SAISD Executive Director of Athletics, Brent McCallie. “The physical helps to determine if there are any health issues that need attention before training begins.”

In May 2019 physicals were offered at a discounted rate to athletes and marching band students. Students may also go to their family doctor or health care provider for a physical.

SAISD students may pick up a physical form from Central High School, 655 Caddo Street, Lake View High School, 900 E. 43rd Street, or the SAISD Athletic Department in the SAISD Administration Building, 1621 University Avenue.