SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — San Angelo hometown rodeo Legend, Ty Harris, is entering his fifth NFR in the No. 5 position at the age of 25.

Harris received over half a million dollars at the American Rodeo in March 2023 and has been carrying that success with him ever since. Most notable in his ProRodeo season was his performance over the Fourth of July run, when Harris broke the Cowboy Christmas tie-down earnings record with over $40,000 earned according to the 2023 NFR Countdown.

“After a rollercoaster 2022 NFR, Harris is looking for redemption. This San Angelo native isn’t afraid to let his energetic personality shine through on social media or underneath arena lights— something that will be sure to electrify the Thomas & Mack in a few short days'” said Calf Roping.

In 2023, Harris won the Guymon Pioneer Days Rodeo in Oklahoma, the Ponoka Stampede in Alberta, the Lynden PRCA Rodeo in Washington and the Co-champion at the California Rodeo Salinas. He has earned $187,697 so far in 2023 with $759,267 total career earnings as of the beginning of December 2023. 63.53 percent of Harris’s season earnings thus far came from Cowboy Christmas according to Calf Roping.